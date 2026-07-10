Lock Upp Judgement Day Spoiler: Double Eviction Ahead? Sunita Ahuja, Shreya Kalra, Varun Yadav, Riyaz Aly Or Ram Kapoor; Who Will Be Eliminated? |

After Shresta Iyer's elimination in the first week of Netflix's Lock Upp, the reality show is set to witness another major twist. This week, not one but two contestants are reportedly set to be evicted. The contestants facing the risk of elimination are Sunita Ahuja, Shreya Kalra, Varun Yadav, Riyaz Aly, and Ram Kapoor. So, who is most likely to exit the show in this double eviction?

Netflix's Lock Upp: Who Will Be Eliminated In The Double Eviction?

According to Bollywood Life, two contestants are set to be eliminated this week. Reports suggest that Sunita Ahuja and Riyaz Aly have been evicted from the show. The Judgement Day episode was reportedly shot on July 9, 2026.

Sunita's reported elimination comes after she repeatedly urged the contestants to vote her out, saying she wanted to return home. Meanwhile, Riyaz was frequently advised by the jailors to step up his game, making his reported eviction not much of a surprising development.

However, these elimination reports have not been officially confirmed yet. Viewers will have to wait for Judgement Day to find out what actually happens.

Lock Upp: Govinda To Enter In Upcoming Episode

As part of the ongoing Family Week, several contestants' loved ones will be seen entering the Lock Upp house. To support Sunita Ahuja, Bollywood superstar Govinda will make a special appearance on the show.

As the Hero No. 1 star enters, Farah Khan jokingly asks if he has brought a bullet with him, taking a dig at Sunita's earlier remark. Responding in his trademark style, Govinda says, "Are main le ke aaya hoon jeb mein... Seene pe maarna chah rahi thi. Maar le." His statement was a direct reference to Sunita's earlier comment on Lock Upp, in which she mentioned Govinda undergoing emergency surgery after suffering a gunshot wound.

Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa now streams six days a week, following a recent schedule change. New episodes premiere every Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm IST, with no new episode on Fridays.