Life Hill Gayi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Divyenndu Sharma, Kusha Kapila's Series

Life Hill Gayi OTT Release Date | Trailer

Life Hill Gayi is a comedy series starring Divyenndu Sharma and Kusha Kapila in the lead roles. It is set to release on OTT in August 2024. The six-episodic series is helmed by Prem Mistry.

Release date and platform of Life Hill Gayi

The upcoming family series will be released on August 9, 2024. Disney + Hotstar has bought the streaming rights. Aarushi Nishank shared a trailer on X with the caption, "After years of relentless hard work, 'Life Hill Gayi' is finally here, lighting up your screens! Congratulations to the entire cast, crew, Disney+ Hotstar, and the Himshrri team. Your dedication has paid off! HotstarSpecials #LifeHillGayi streaming August 9, only on @DisneyPlusHS."

Plot

The series is set in Uttarakhand and revolves around two siblings who fight to inherit their grandfather's property. The trailer opens with a background voice of the grandfather saying he will give his entire inheritance to those who successfully restore and manage the abandoned Good Morning Woods Villa. Who will win the heart of their grandfather? What will the siblings do when they discover that the villa is haunted?

Cast

Along with Divyenndu Sharma and Kusha Kapila, the series features Kabir Bedi, Vinay Patak, Mukti Mohan, Vanshika Taparia, Annapurna Soni, Gyan Prakash, Hemant Panday, Meenal Sahu, Bhagyashree Patwardhan, Meenal Sahu, Vanshika Taparia, Aditi Govitrikar, Atul Srivastava and Ishtiyak Khan, among others.

About Life Hill Gayi

All episodes of the series are written by Shakir Ali, Akshendra Mishra and Jasmeet Singh, and Prem Mistry has directed it. Apoorva Bajaj has produced the series with Aarushi Nishank, Nikisha Karkera, Karn Gupta, Himank Gaur and Harsh Dasondhi.