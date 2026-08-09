Liam Payne's Final Hours: New Photos Reveal Singer Drinking, Interacting With Sex Workers At Hotel

Newly surfaced photos from the police investigation into Liam Payne’s death are offering a closer look at the One Direction singer’s final hours at a Buenos Aires hotel.

According to the Daily Mail, more than 3,000 documents and photos from the investigation into Liam Payne ’s October 2024 death have been obtained. The material reportedly includes images of the singer drinking, interacting with two sex workers and moving around the CasaSur Palermo Hotel shortly before his fatal fall.

One of the photographs reportedly shows Payne swinging around a pole the night before his death. Other images allegedly capture hotel employees bringing alcohol to his room, while further images show him meeting two women in the hotel lobby the following day.

Unseen Liam Payne photo taken in final hours sparks new theory on tragedyhttps://t.co/a6ZFB7sJ7x pic.twitter.com/0wknqeAZQG — Victoria Johns (@imvictoria_j) August 9, 2026

According to reports, the women told investigators that Payne sang for them and asked about obtaining cocaine. The report also claims that he wanted assistance making crack cocaine.

Payne, who was 31, died after falling approximately 46 feet from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16, 2024. Prosecutors had previously said that he spent his final day drinking heavily, using cocaine and meeting two women before hotel staff carried him from the lobby back to his room.

Shortly before his death, a hotel employee reportedly called emergency services after expressing concern that Payne could hurt himself because his room had a balcony. Investigators later reported that the singer appeared to have been trying to leave the hotel when he fell.

Never-before-seen photos of Liam Payne's last hours from police files https://t.co/JZ8GLWpw82 Sorry the guy was so down, can't blame his Environment, as he had the money to order everything. Very sad — Solar Life (@SOLARLIFE) August 9, 2026

Toxicology results subsequently detected cocaine, crack cocaine, ketamine and alcohol in Payne’s system.

Payne had arrived in Argentina 16 days before his death while awaiting the renewal of his US visa. During the early part of his trip, he spent considerable time with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy and businessman Rogelio "Roger" Nores. He was reportedly sober during much of the first two weeks, before Cassidy returned to Miami on October 14.

Inside Liam Payne hotel before his fall: drugs, powders, liquor bottles, squalor and more. Some new footage and photos from his fateful night were released. He sang for his escorts and requested crack at one point. pic.twitter.com/PQLDOsdR4N — Theresa Longo Fans (@BarkJack_) August 9, 2026

Following an alleged incident in which Payne damaged his room and had an angry confrontation with hotel staff, he left the luxury Park Hyatt, where he had been staying with Cassidy, and moved to the CasaSur Palermo Hotel.