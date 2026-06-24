Late Singer Liam Payne's Son Bear Named Sole Beneficiary Of $29 Million Estate | X

Los Angeles: Late singer Liam Payne's son, Bear, has been named as the sole beneficiary of his multi-million dollar estate, stated People, citing court documents,

The former One Direction member's nine-year-old son, Bear, has become the inheritor of USD 29,007,998 from his estate. As mentioned in the documents, while some of the money can be used now, the majority of it will be held in a trust until Bear turns 18.

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Liam Payne, who passed away in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony, welcomed his first and only child, son Bear, with singer Cheryl. Earlier in May 2025, Cheryl was named as the administrator of Payne's estate, seven months after he died without a will.

At the time, the documents indicated that the gross value of the late singer's estate in the UK amounted to USD 38 million, and the net value was about USD 32.2 million.

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On March 22 2017, Payne and Cheryl announced their son's arrival.

"I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this; she's really made my dreams come true," the late singer wrote on Instagram.

In a previous interview, Payne opened up on fatherhood, stating that he always wanted to be a young father.

"I always wanted to be a young dad. I had my son at a young age, and you think it would be a magical thing, that you're going to grow up one day into the person you're supposed to be. But it took a lot to find my footing. I figured, Dad takes care of everyone, that's what he does, so my thing was to cook," he said, as quoted by People.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)