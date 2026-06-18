'We Were Devastated, Cried For Days': Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Share Emotional Miscarriage Story Before Birth Of Son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker shared a personal chapter of their relationship, revealing that they suffered a miscarriage early on, before later welcoming their son, Rocky Thirteen, in 2023. The emotional disclosure appeared in Barker’s upcoming documentary, Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear, which premiered in New York on June 13.

According to People magazine, the film shows the couple discovered they were expecting a baby girl about six months after they began dating in 2021. They had already chosen the name Tulip for the baby.

However, at a routine three-month pregnancy check-up, they received devastating news that the baby no longer had a heartbeat. "When we lost the baby, we were devastated," Kardashian Barker says in the documentary, adding, "We cried for days," as quoted by People magazine.

Kardashian has previously spoken about her in vitro fertilisation (IVF) experience during an Instagram Q&A session in May 2024. Responding to a fan question about repeated unsuccessful IVF attempts, she wrote, "I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals), my body relaxed, and I believed in God's plan for my life."

She further said, "Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also lots of optimising my health. I know how hard it is to feel like you're not trying, but believing in God's plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best!"

In a later clarification on Instagram story she explained that her pregnancy with Rocky was conceived naturally after she ended IVF treatments. "I want to be super clear bc it seems my answer to the IVF question may have been confusing," she wrote.

"I got pregnant 100% naturally, NOT through IVF... one year after stopping IVF actually. Through God's blessing on Valentine's Day," she added.

The topic was also featured in Season Four of The Kardashians, where she revealed that she and Barker had stepped away from IVF before their wedding and stopped actively trying to conceive.

She stated, "We were not trying whatsoever. I wasn't even checking my ovulation anymore. We decided to put it in God's hands and thought it was just not happening. We were accepting of it and then... God's plan," she said.

Opening up on finally becoming a mother again, Kardashian described the experience as life-changing, calling it "truly feels like a miracle being able to be pregnant and have a baby with the love of my life."

The couple eventually welcomed Rocky Thirteen in 2023, closing a long and emotional fertility journey. The documentary Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear is set to premiere on Hulu on August 13.