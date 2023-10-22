Leo Box-Office Performance: Sunday Collections Likely To Elevate Film As Thalapathy Vijay's Highest Grosser Ever

Following its release across cinemas on October 19, Leo has been witnessing a massive rise in day-wise collections with every passing day. While the film opened to a whopping ₹77 crores on the day of release i.e Thursday, on Friday it garnered ₹43 crores and on Saturday, it gained ₹47 crores. If the trend persists on Sunday, then Leo is likely to emerge as the highest grossing Thalapathy Vijay film in India.

The film registered newer records in home state Tamil Nadu alone. Gaining an all-time high record on Saturday with ₹26.50 crores, second to the best Saturday witnessed before by Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Vikram, Leo achieved a shattering ₹85.5 crores, through pre-release ticket sales alone. If the pre-sales till Sunday are to be accounted for, the film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has already crossed the 100-crore mark at the box-office, way before the same fate was met by Ponniyin Selvan 1, around the same time, last year.

Here's a detailed break-up of Leo's Indian box-office collection, by far.

Thursday: ₹77 crores

Friday: ₹43 crores

Saturday: ₹47.50 crores

Total: ₹167.50 crores

Apart from the home state, the film has also recorded the highest Saturday collections in Kerala. The film has also witnessed a good collection in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh/Telangana respectively. The Sunday test seems crucial given an important Cricket World Cup match scheduled between India and New Zealand.

ABOUT LEO

Leo is the story of Parthiban (Vijay), who will go to any lengths to keep his family safe, when their existence is threatened as he resembles a dreaded gangster Leo, who was presumed to be dead. When Leo's father Antony (Sanjay Dutt) and Harold (Arjun Sarja) come after him, Parthiban must do what it takes to stop them. With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Madonna Sebastian, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Priya Anand. Critic reviews praised Vijay's perfromance while being critical of Kanagaraj's inconsistent screenplay. The film also proves to be a worthwhile extension to the director Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which also consists of Kaithi starring Karthi and Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Kanagaraj is expected to now helm Thalaivar 171 with Rajinikanth.

