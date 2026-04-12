Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92 After Multiple Organ Failure | ANI

Mumbai: Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, 2026, in Mumbai at the age of 92, after her condition worsened due to multiple organ failure, doctors informed while speaking to the media.

Addressing reporters, the attending medical team said she had been admitted to hospital with a severe chest infection, along with general weakness and exhaustion. “It is very sad news that Asha Bhosle has passed away. She had multiple medical complications, including multiple organ failure,” a doctor from the team said. “Despite all efforts, her condition deteriorated due to respiratory complications, eventually leading to multiple organ failure.”

On Sunday evening, Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, she was immediately administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

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Her son, Anand Bhosle, also spoke to the media, stating that she had been unwell for several days prior to her hospitalization. He announced that her mortal remains will be kept for public darshan on Monday from 11 am to 1 pm at her residence in Casa Grande, Lower Parel, Mumbai, where fans and well-wishers can pay their last respects. Her last rites will be performed later in the day at 4 pm at Shivaji Park, Mumbai.

Asha Bhosle’s passing marks the end of a remarkable musical journey spanning over eight decades. Known for her unmatched versatility, she recorded thousands of songs across languages and genres, leaving behind a timeless legacy that will continue to inspire generations.

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