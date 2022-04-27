'Left good big-banner projects because of no guidance': Yuvika Chaudhary opens up on her journey

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary is excited about the love she has received from the audience for her role in the web series 'Roohaniyat'. The actress is all set to commence the shoot for its upcoming season. The Free Press Journal caught up with Yuvvika for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about the web series, she shares, "I am the Rooh in Roohaniyat. The audience loved my role in the first season, and I feel happy when people appreciate my work. My co-star Arjun (Bijlani), is a super fun guy and very positive and energetic on the set. He's also very helpful. My maximum scenes were with him. He is someone who's spontaneous in his acting and very fun to work with."

Yuvika began her acting journey in films with 'Om Shanti Om' and then appeared in several TV shows and web shows. The actress explains how the advent of OTT has helped her. "When you are performing for 70 mm, your performance is different because every bit is noticed on the big screen. You have to be loud on TV because people are watching everything on a small TV, and they can't see everything. On the other hand, OTT has come as a breath of fresh air for everyone. I'm shooting back-to-back series, and I'm enjoying it a lot," Yuvika says.

The actress clearly prefers doing web shows over TV shows. She states, "Web shows are fun, interesting, short and crisp. They don't drag the stories. In TV shows, you can't improve much as you have to play the same character for years and years."

When asked how she looks back at her film journey, Yuvika says, "After Om Shanti Om, I did 17-18 films, but when you have no guidance in life or no godfather, it is a little different as you end up signing films. Then you feel nahin karna chahiye tha, ya yeh role suit nahin karta. With time, I have learned what I should do and not do. I believe bahut kaam karna is not important, but good quality work is more important. I am glad I am doing what I want to do without any guilt."

Advertisement

On a parting note, she avers that she doesn't have any regrets. "Just because of not having that much knowledge and guidance, I have left a few very good projects with big banners. It is only because of no guidance in my life. Apart from that, I have no regrets. I had boundaries as I was not comfortable kissing or showing skin. So, I'm happy. Whatever I've done has always been my choice, and it was according to my comfort," Yuvika concludes.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 08:00 AM IST