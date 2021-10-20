'I can only apologise now': Yuvika Chaudhary opens up about her arrest and subsequent bail over casteist comment

Actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Yuvika Chaudhary recently opened up about her arrest over a casteist slur in a video she posted online.

Yuvika was arrested on Monday by Hansi Police for alleged casteist slur in connection with a five-month-old case. According to several media reports, she was later released on bail.

In an interview with ETimes, Yuvika, who returned to Mumbai on Tuesday, said that she didn't know until a few days ago that a case had been filed against her.

Yuvika revealed that when she got a notice, she was in Pune shooting for a project and had to leave everything and go for the investigations.

As a law-abiding citizen of India, law comes above everything else for Yuvika and hence she travelled immediately to Haryana. The actress further said that the police asked her several questions and they even have the phone through which the video was uploaded.

The actress says there are many other important issues in the country, which need to be addressed, but she has had to pay a price for being a public figure.

She went on to say that six months ago too she had said that she didn’t use the word for any one and didn’t even know the meaning of it. However, Yuvika said that now since it has happened, she can only apologise as much a she can and she hopes everything gets sorted soon.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had earlier this month dismissed Yuvika's plea to stay a case filed against her for allegedly using a casteist slur in her blog to define her 'messy look'.

Advertisement

A case was filed against her by the complainant Rajat Kalsan in the police station town of Hansi, Haryana under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes Atrocities Act.

After her video went viral on social media and sparked an uproar, Yuvika took to Twitter to issue an apology and said that she did not know the meaning of the said word.

"Hi guys I didn't know the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn't mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n everyone I hope you understand love you all," she had tweeted.

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 05:27 PM IST