LED Therapy: The secret of Rita Ora's beautiful, flawless skin

Los Angeles: Singer Rita Ora is currently using LED therapy for skincare. Rita has been using a device that gives off full-spectrum LED light, thermo-therapy, cyro-therapy and advanced T-sonic pulsations, to help with her dry skin, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It gives red light LED therapy which helps the skin absorb the moisture more, which for me is amazing because I have such dry skin. With the amount I travel, I can literally just take this with me everywhere and it's so easy. It also pulses, which I love because it makes me feel like I'm having a massage. And it's so nourishing, so rejuvenating, it makes me feel like I am ready for bed," Rita shared.

The singer has observed a lot of changes on her skin after using the therapy. Rita admits looking after her skin is a "big one" for her. "Looking after yourself and skin is a big, big, big one for me.... it really does make me feel like I've had a facial. It opens all my pores and gets all my excess make up off that I've missed with me just washing my face with my hands and a scrub," she said.