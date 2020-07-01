LED Therapy: The secret of Rita Ora's beautiful, flawless skin

Los Angeles: Singer Rita Ora is currently using LED therapy for skincare. Rita has been using a device that gives off full-spectrum LED light, thermo-therapy, cyro-therapy and advanced T-sonic pulsations, to help with her dry skin, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
"It gives red light LED therapy which helps the skin absorb the moisture more, which for me is amazing because I have such dry skin. With the amount I travel, I can literally just take this with me everywhere and it's so easy. It also pulses, which I love because it makes me feel like I'm having a massage. And it's so nourishing, so rejuvenating, it makes me feel like I am ready for bed," Rita shared.
The singer has observed a lot of changes on her skin after using the therapy. Rita admits looking after her skin is a "big one" for her. "Looking after yourself and skin is a big, big, big one for me.... it really does make me feel like I've had a facial. It opens all my pores and gets all my excess make up off that I've missed with me just washing my face with my hands and a scrub," she said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)