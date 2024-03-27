Leaked Video: Aryan Khan Spotted Shooting For Directorial Debut Stardom In Mumbai

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with a web series titled Stardom. Recently, Aryan was spotted shooting in Mumbai and several visuals from the shoot location have gone viral on social media platforms.

In the now-viral videos, Aryan is seen moving around on the sets, a busy Mumbai street, along with the crew members.

Those present on the location tried very hard to block the views of paparazzi with huge umbrellas, however, a few photographers managed to get a glimpse of the shoot.

Fans were quite excited to see Aryan commence work on his debut project as a director. Several users dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Aryan shared his experience of being a director and how different it was as he has earlier worked as a fashion creative and entrepreneur. He told GQ India, "They’re both creatively stimulating in different ways. As the creative director of the brand, I shoot the ads, as well as oversee the photoshoots. I’m very involved creatively, but not as much when it comes to the logistics. On the other hand, as a director I have to look into every detail, every shot and every angle."

In 2023, Aryan launched his clothing brand and he also turned director for one of its advertisements. The ad featured Shah Rukh in the lead and it went viral as fans were impressed to see Aryan and Shah Rukh work together on a project.

About Stardom

Aryan's Stardom is a six-part show, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. It will reportedly be set against the backdrop of the film industry and will revolve around the lives of young talents who wish to make a name for themselves in Bollywood.

The web series will star Mona Singh and Gautami Kapoor in pivotal roles and as per news reports, it will have special appearances by Shah Rukh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Bobby Deol.

A few months back, it was also reported that Shah Rukh had got on board Lior Roz, an Israeli actor and screenplay writer, to train Aryan for the project. However, nothing has been officially confirmed by Aryan or the makers yet.