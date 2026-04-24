Lawrence Of Punjab Controversy: Union Of India Issues Advisory To Zee5 Not To Release The Series

Lawrence Of Punjab Controversy | YouTube

A docuseries titled Lawrence of Punjab, based on Lawrence Bishnoi, was supposed to premiere on Zee5 on April 27, 2026. However, the show has been embroiled in controversies, as a few days ago, Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring filed a PIL against the series in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, stating that it will affect law and order in Punjab, as it glorifies a gangster.

Now, on Friday, after the hearing in the court, Warring's lawyer spoke to IANS and revealed that, along with the PIL, the Congress MP had also written letters to the Union of India, the Ministry, and Zee5 that the series should not be released. Advocate Nikhil Ghai stated that during the hearing, the Union of India told the court that they have issued an advisory to Zee5 not to release Lawrence of Punjab.

Chandigarh: Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring filed a PIL against the web series "Lawrence of Punjab," arguing it would negatively impact the region. During the hearing, the Union of India prosecutor informed the court that an advisory has been issued to ZEE5 not to… pic.twitter.com/iFUtE6XHyZ — IANS (@ians_india) April 24, 2026

Ghai said, "Today, during the hearing in court, the Union of India informed the court that in response to Raja Warring's representation, and also following a request from the Punjab Police DGP, both of which requested that the series not be released, they have issued an advisory to ZEE5 not to release the content, as it could worsen the law and order situation."

The advocate further revealed that when a competent authority like the Union of India issues an advisory, Zee5 has to comply with it.

Read Also Punjab Congress Chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Files PIL Seeking Stay On Airing Web Series...

Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Writes Letter To Prime Minister Narendra Modi

On Thursday, Warring had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Lawrence of Punjab. The letter read, "I request you to kindly issue directions to the Ministries of Information and Broadcasting and Information Technology to ban the release of the web series."

Punjab Congress President and MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring writes a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a ban on the screening of the web series 'Lawrence of Punjab', as it "glorifies crime".



"I request you to kindly issue directions to the ministries of… pic.twitter.com/Luh7mhxqBt — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

Well, so for now, Lawrence of Punjab won't be releasing on Zee5 on April 27, 2026.