 Laughter Chefs 3 Winner Reaction: 'Thank You Itna Pyar Dene Ke Liye'; Aly Goni's Team Kaanta Celebrate Big Win Over Elvish Yadav's Team Chhuri
Team Kaanta emerged victorious in Laughter Chefs 3, defeating Elvish Yadav's Team Chhuri in a thrilling finale and winning hearts with their strong camaraderie. Aly Goni and his teammates thanked fans for their overwhelming love and support as they celebrated the big win.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
Laughter Chefs 3 Winner | Colors TV

Team Kaanta emerged as the official winner of Laughter Chefs 3 after an intense showdown with Team Chhuri on Sunday, January 25, 2026. Team Kaanta included Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Abhishek Kumar, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, and Samarth Jurel. They beat Team Chhuri, which included Karan Kundra, Elvish Yadav, Tejasswi Prakash, Isha Malvia, Vivian Dsena, Isha Singh, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Debina Bonnerjee.

Laughter Chefs 3 Winner Team Kaanta's Reaction

Aly Goni

After winning Laughter Chefs 3, Aly took to Instagram to upload a picture with the entire cast, saying, "Thank you hum sab ko itna pyaar dene ke liye." He then confirmed that he would meet the fans in Laughter Chefs 3.0.

Jannat Zubair

Jannat uploaded a picture with her partner and teammates with the caption, "Hum jeet gaye."

Abhishek Kumar

Abhishek Kumar also took to his Instagram handle to celebrate the win and thanked his fans for making it happen. He wrote, "Jeet Gaye Wohoo. Aapki #TeamKaanta."

Samarth Jurel

Samarth Jurel uploaded a slew of pictures with the Laughter Chefs trophy, saying, "And we won."

article-image

Laughter Chefs 3 Prize Money: What Did The Winner Get?

Colors TV did not officially disclose the prize money amount for the winners. However, as per Economic Times, Team Kaanta, the winner of the season, received several lakhs.

Where To Watch Laughter Chefs 3.0?

Laughter Chefs is returning with 3.0. The new episode will air on January 21, 2026 at 9 pm. The new episode will return with the new set of team. The contestants who have announced their exit from the show because of their prior commitments are- Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Isha Malviya, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Debina Bonnerjee.

Host Bharti Singh returned to the show after delivering her second baby on December 19. She took a brief break on maternity leave and is expected to resume hosting Laughter Chefs 3.0.

