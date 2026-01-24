 Laughter Chefs 3 Finale Release Date: Team Kaanta VS Team Chhuri; Who Might Win The Ultimate Showdown?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentLaughter Chefs 3 Finale Release Date: Team Kaanta VS Team Chhuri; Who Might Win The Ultimate Showdown?

Laughter Chefs 3 Finale Release Date: Team Kaanta VS Team Chhuri; Who Might Win The Ultimate Showdown?

The Laughter Chefs 3 finale pits Team Kaanta against Team Chhuri in an exciting showdown. Fans are already cheering for their favorite contestants, making the final episode one of the most anticipated of the season.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 08:09 PM IST
article-image
Laughter Chefs 3 |

Laughter Chefs Season 3 finale is all set for Sunday, January 25, 2026. There are two teams in the fianle- Team Kaanta and Team Chhuri, aiming to win the show. It seems that a few fans already know who is going to win the show. Will it be Team Kaanta or Team Chhuri?

A user uploaded the photo of Team Chhuri saying, "Last weekend to root for this most positive team of best people on Laughter Chefs 3 We know the result still will watch for you all guys and adore my fav duo @kkundrra @itsmetejasswi on screen for one last weekend as a pair. The love for you all will stay (sic)."

Team Kaanta- It includes Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Aly Goni, and Jannat Zubair

Team Chhuri- It includes Elvish Yadav, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, and Isha Malviya

FPJ Shorts
Laughter Chefs 3 Finale Release Date: Team Kaanta VS Team Chhuri; Who Might Win The Ultimate Showdown?
Laughter Chefs 3 Finale Release Date: Team Kaanta VS Team Chhuri; Who Might Win The Ultimate Showdown?
Navi Mumbai: Turbhe Police Bust Burglary Gang, Arrest Four Accused And Solve Five Theft Cases with ₹4.51 Lakh Recovery
Navi Mumbai: Turbhe Police Bust Burglary Gang, Arrest Four Accused And Solve Five Theft Cases with ₹4.51 Lakh Recovery
'Jobless Bihari Launda Naach': Youngsters Dance To Priyanka Chopra's 'Teri Dulhan' While Circling A Bike At Patna Marine Drive
'Jobless Bihari Launda Naach': Youngsters Dance To Priyanka Chopra's 'Teri Dulhan' While Circling A Bike At Patna Marine Drive
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Sunny Deol, Varun, Diljit & Ahan Starrer Expected To Show A Jump On Saturday
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Sunny Deol, Varun, Diljit & Ahan Starrer Expected To Show A Jump On Saturday

Laughter Chefs Season 3 Finale Episode Release Date & Time

Laughter Chefs 3 finale episode will be released on Sunday, January 25, 2026. Laughter Chefs Season 3 finale episode will be available to stream on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar at 9 pm.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Laughter Chefs 3 Finale Release Date: Team Kaanta VS Team Chhuri; Who Might Win The Ultimate...
Laughter Chefs 3 Finale Release Date: Team Kaanta VS Team Chhuri; Who Might Win The Ultimate...
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Sunny Deol, Varun, Diljit & Ahan Starrer Expected...
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Sunny Deol, Varun, Diljit & Ahan Starrer Expected...
Border 2 Actor Varun Dhawan Travels in Mumbai Metro To Beat The Traffic - Watch Video
Border 2 Actor Varun Dhawan Travels in Mumbai Metro To Beat The Traffic - Watch Video
Die My Love On OTT: Where To Watch Jennifer Lawrence & Robert Pattinson's Latest Film Online?
Die My Love On OTT: Where To Watch Jennifer Lawrence & Robert Pattinson's Latest Film Online?
King Release Date: 'SRK Vs Aneet Padda', Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Set To Clash With Shakti Shalini At...
King Release Date: 'SRK Vs Aneet Padda', Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Set To Clash With Shakti Shalini At...