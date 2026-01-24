Laughter Chefs 3 Finale Release Date: Team Kaanta VS Team Chhuri; Who Might Win The Ultimate Showdown?

Laughter Chefs 3 |

Laughter Chefs Season 3 finale is all set for Sunday, January 25, 2026. There are two teams in the fianle- Team Kaanta and Team Chhuri, aiming to win the show. It seems that a few fans already know who is going to win the show. Will it be Team Kaanta or Team Chhuri?

A user uploaded the photo of Team Chhuri saying, "Last weekend to root for this most positive team of best people on Laughter Chefs 3 We know the result still will watch for you all guys and adore my fav duo @kkundrra @itsmetejasswi on screen for one last weekend as a pair. The love for you all will stay (sic)."

Team Kaanta- It includes Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Aly Goni, and Jannat Zubair

Team Chhuri- It includes Elvish Yadav, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, and Isha Malviya

Laughter Chefs Season 3 Finale Episode Release Date & Time

Laughter Chefs 3 finale episode will be released on Sunday, January 25, 2026. Laughter Chefs Season 3 finale episode will be available to stream on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar at 9 pm.