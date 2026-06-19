Laughter Chefs 3 Finale Date Out? Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Expected To Take Over The Weekend Slot |

Reality show fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 amid the growing buzz surrounding the stunt-based show. While the makers are yet to announce an official release date, reports suggest that Rohit Shetty's show is likely to premiere in the first week of July 2026. If reports are to be believed, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will replace Laughter Chefs 3 in the weekend time slot. Does this mean Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi's show is heading towards its finale?

When Is Laughter Chefs 3's Finale Expected To Air?

According to a report by Gossips TV, Laughter Chefs 3 is reportedly set to go off air, with its finale episode expected to be telecast on Sunday, June 28, 2026. However, the makers have not yet issued an official confirmation.

The third season featured a star-studded lineup including Aly Goni, Reem Shaikh, Karan Kundrra, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Release Date

Reports suggest that the weekend slot currently occupied by Laughter Chefs 3 will be taken over by Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. If the reports turn out to be true, the stunt-based reality show could premiere from the first weekend of July. An official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

As per reports, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 features a mix of television stars, former contestants and fresh faces, including Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Jasmin Bhasin, Harsh Gujral, Shagun Sharma, Farrhana Bhatt, Orry (Orhan Awatramani), Rithvik Dhanjani, Avika Gor, Ruhaanika Dhawan and Vishal Aditya Singh.

Even before its premiere, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has been making headlines due to a wave of alleged spoilers from the Cape Town shoot. While the makers have not confirmed anything, reports suggest that Avinash, Karan Wahi and Farrhana have reportedly secured the coveted Ticket To Finale and are among the strongest contenders for the trophy.