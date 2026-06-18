Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Has Rohit Shetty's Show Already Found Its Three Finalists? Ticket To Finale Reports Leave Fans Curious

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Has Rohit Shetty's Show Already Found Its Three Finalists? |

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of the stunt-based reality show. While the season is still underway, several reports and social media claims suggest that the competition is now inching closer to its finale. Amid the growing buzz, speculation is rife that Rohit Shetty's show may have already found its first finalist. So, who could it be? Here's what the reports suggest.

According to a report by Reality Scoop, Avinash Mishra is believed to have secured a spot in the finale, making him one of the frontrunners of the season. Journalist Jeevika Singh has further claimed that the three contestants who have reportedly won the coveted Ticket to Finale are Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, and Karan Wahi. However, neither the makers of the show nor the contestants have officially confirmed these reports so far.

According to reports, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is currently being filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, a location that has hosted several previous seasons of the stunt-based reality show. The contestants reportedly flew to Cape Town in May, and shooting for the season has been underway under Rohit Shetty's supervision.

As for the premiere, the makers are yet to announce an official launch date. However, multiple reports suggest that Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to premiere on Colors TV in July 2026, with some industry buzz pointing towards a late July release. The show will also stream on JioHotstar after its television telecast.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 boasts a star-studded lineup featuring television actors, reality show personalities, comedians and influencers. The contestants this season include Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avika Gor, Harsh Gujral, Shagun Sharma and Orry (Orhan Awatramani). The season has generated significant buzz as it brings together both former KKK contestants and fresh faces, making the competition even more intense.