Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Rohit Shetty Addresses Safety Measures; Reveals What Happens Before Every Stunt- VIDEO |

Rohit Shetty and his team are gearing up for the release of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Ahead of the official announcement of the premiere date, the host shared a video showcasing the extensive safety measures undertaken during the filming of the stunt-based reality show. Rohit affirmed that they take "all safety measures" while executing the stunts and was seen personally inspecting the stunt setup and vehicles before contestants performed the tasks.

Rohit uploaded the video with the caption, "Thrill on screen safety behind the scene... No COMPUTER GRAPHICS... NO SPECIAL FX... just RAW AND REAL STUNTS... WELCOME TO THE WORLD OF KHATRON KE KHILADI."

In the video, Rohit is seen carefully inspecting a car before a stunt is performed. He is then heard reassuring one of the contestants, saying, "You are safe, totally safe." He also advises the contestant to properly warm up before the stunt, explaining that the impact would primarily affect the neck and back when the car lands. Avinash Mishra is seen attentively listening to Rohit's instructions, after which the filmmaker advises him to hold the steering wheel firmly and avoid making any sudden movements.

Emphasising that every precaution is taken before executing a task, Rohit says, "We know where the car is going to land. And, we know what speed it will touch. It will not exceed more than that." He is later seen discussing the car's landing mechanics with a stunt expert to ensure everything goes according to plan.

Rohit further states in the video, "We take all safety measures before the stunt. We are trained for these stunts! They are done under expert supervision. So please don't try our stunts." Through the clip, the host highlighted the rigorous planning, expert oversight, and safety protocols that go into making the high-octane stunts featured on the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Release Date

While the makers are yet to officially announce the premiere date of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, the stunt-based reality show is expected to hit television screens in the coming weeks. The contestants have already begun filming in Cape Town, South Africa, and reports suggest that the new season could premiere in July 2026 on Colors TV, with episodes also streaming on JioHotstar. However, the channel has not yet confirmed the exact launch date.