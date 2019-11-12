Lata Mangeshkar was neither ‘critical’ nor at 'high-risk', she is fine and back home

The nightingale of India is well on the way to recovery. She did give us all a scare, though, when a chest infection landed her in the hospital on Monday. Just days before her hospitalization, I had spoken to her. As always I could sense she was not well from the moment she said her first word on the phone, ‘Hello’.

“Didi, what’s wrong?” my voice rose to a shrill near-hysterical pitch. “Calm down. I am fine,” she whispered in a rasping tone. “This is why I don’t tell you when I am unwell. You get so worked up that I end up regretting telling you about it. It’s a routine chest infection. Nothing major. I’ve fever. I feel a little weak but nothing to worry about,” she had reassured me.

But somehow, I wasn’t pacified. I knew this time her ailment was more serious than her cold-and-cough and the upset stomach. But, I didn’t press the point. I quickly reminded her that the last time we had spoken was on her birthday when my city was submerged in flood waters. In spite of the calamitous weather, I had to take her blessings on her birthday. How could I not? I feel every time I miss out on taking her blessings, I lose a precious chance to touch divinity.

So I reminded her that on her birthday this year, I insisted on wishing her and kept calling her until she came on the phone. “I had to take your call on my birthday because if I did not, you would keep trying until I did. You never give up,”she teased me.

We both laughed at that. Her laughter was frail though. I felt uneasy about her health. And I was right. This is the first time she was hospitalized in the last twenty years. I froze when I got to know of her condition. But even more alarming was he conjecture and exaggerations in the media.