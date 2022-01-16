Lata Mangeshkar is stable: Spokesperson says 'she continues to be in ICU'

All day on Sunday there was a buzz that legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s condition was deteriorating. Towards evening, a spokesperson of the singer – who is hospitalised – was constrained to come on record to debunk such ‘false news’.

‘‘It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata ‘didi’ is stable. She, however, continues to be in the ICU under the treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home," Anusha Srinivsan Iyer, the spokesperson, said in a statement.

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai last week, primarily because of her advanced age.

"She continues to be in the ICU and is under treatment," the doctor treating her said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the health of the melody queen was improving.

"I spoke to the authorities of the Breach Candy Hospital who updated me about her health. I told them that the spokesperson of the hospital should provide updates on the singer's condition as people are eager to know about her health," Tope said.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 11:19 PM IST