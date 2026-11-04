Last Man In Tower OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Manoj Bajpayee's Film Online? |

Last Man in Tower is a drama film which stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The film was released on September 11, 2026, and received positive responses from audiences and critics. Produced by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media and directed by Ben Rekhi, the film is based on Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name. Keep on reading to know about OTT streaming details, plot summary and more.

Last Man in Tower: OTT streaming details

Last Man in Tower is set to stream on ZEE5, starting from November 6, 2026. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and wrote, "The value of a home isn't just in money, but also in the memories tied to it. And Masterji is ready to fight for his home until his last breath. #LastManInTower – Premiering 6th November."

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Manoj Bajpayee, director Ben Rekhi and Divya Dutta talk about the film

Director Ben Rekhi said, “It’s been a deeply fulfilling experience bringing Last Man in Tower to life with an incredible team top to bottom, from Rana Daggubati producing, to Sooni Taraporevala scripting, all based on Aravind Adiga’s incredible book. The most rewarding part has been witnessing the power of Manoj and Boman - two giants of cinema - working together for the first time in this film. Last Man in Tower is an urgent story about holding onto community and family through turbulent times, a story that has only become more relevant with time”.

Manoj Bajpayee on his character

Manoj Bajpayee said, “What drew me to Last Man in Tower was the complexity of Yogesh Mishra. He is a man who stands firmly by his beliefs, yet the story leaves you questioning whether he is right or wrong. As an actor, I found that ambiguity fascinating because it allowed me to explore the many layers of a character who is stubborn, vulnerable and deeply attached to his home and the memories it holds. In a city like Mumbai, where redevelopment has become part of everyday life and familiar buildings are constantly making way for new ones, the film looks at the human side of this change - what it means for families, the memories they leave behind and the uncertainty or excitement of starting afresh."

Divya Dutta on audience response

Divya Dutta said, “What drew me to Last Man in Tower was the way it explores human behaviour and the choices people make without viewing them through a simple lens of right and wrong. Everyone has their own circumstances, aspirations and reasons for acting the way they do, which makes the conflict deeply relatable. I’m especially happy with the response to my role. While audiences may not have agreed with her aggression, they understood where she was coming from and what shaped her choices. As an actor, knowing that people could connect with her, even when they didn’t necessarily agree with her, is incredibly rewarding."