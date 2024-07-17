Lakshya Lalwani On Kill Being Called 'Baap Of Mirzapur & Animal', 'I Don't Like Comparisons'

Lakshya Lalwani | Instagram

Actor Lakshya Lalwani is riding high on the success of his film new film Kill. The action flick also stars Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala, Abhishek Chauhan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, and Adrija Sinha in pivotal roles. During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Lakshya was questioned on netizens comparing Kill to Mirzapur and Animal for its action and called the film, 'Kill Baap Of Mirzapur and Animal'.

Lakshya said, "I hate comparisons because while growing up, I have dealt with a lot of comparisons. It is not a good feeling. Comparisons just like, it happens while growing up... that people say that, you know, why aren't you scoring as many marks as this one is scoring or why aren't you as successful as this one. So I hate comparisons. I don't like being compared to anything. Even if I am better than them. So I think comparisons, we don't need comparisons."

Further talking about Mirzapur and Animal, he said, "Mirzapur is such a fantastic show. What are we talking about? It's good for them to say this to someone. But I am a big fan of Mirzapur. I'm a big fan of Animal too. The kind of violence that has been shown in it. Now, we didn't make the film with the intention of becoming the baap of something or going beyond it. Our intent was very clear we wanted to make a good film."

Kill showcases the story of a commando, in a tale of love, commuting via train to New Delhi, which later turns into a combat battleground after his lover is attacked by the army of invading bandits.

The film is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It was released in theatres on July 5, 2024, and opened to positive responses. In 2023, the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).