Poonam Pandey Takes Dig Over Unreleased India's Got Latent Episode | Instagram

Controversial actress Poonam Pandey has taken a hilarious dig after her episode on stand-up comedian Samay Raina’s comedy show India’s Got Latent Season 2 failed to make it to the screen. Following the season finale, the actress shared a cryptic post on social media, joking that her appearance might have been too controversial to release.

Poonam Pandey Takes Dig Over Unreleased India's Got Latent Episode

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, November 22, Poonam shared pictures from the sets and wrote, "Lagta hai mera #indiasgotlatent season two ka episode kuch zyada hi controversial tha… Isiliye post nahi kiya." The pictures featured Samay Raina, Balraj Ghai, Maheep Singh and Madhur Virli, who appeared as panelists on the episode.

Check it out:

Poonam Pandey's Second Appearance On IGL

Had the episode aired, it would have marked Poonam’s second appearance on the comedy show. She previously appeared as a guest judge in Episode 8 of Season 1 in 2024, alongside panelists Vidit Gujrathi and Sagar Shah.

Her remark quickly caught attention, with fans speculating about why her latest appearance never made it to the show. Despite Season 2 concluding, the episode featuring Poonam remains unreleased.

Work Front

The actress was last seen in the 2022 show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of the first season of the Indian reality show Lock Upp, while Payal Rohatgi finished as the runner-up.

She is frequently spotted and photographed by paparazzi at events, parties and other industry gatherings.

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