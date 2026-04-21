'Laga Nahi Tha Ki You'll...': Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Runner-Up Raqesh Bapat Shares Ex-Wife Ridhi Dogra Was 'Very Proud' Of His Journey– FPJ Exclusive

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Runner-Up Raqesh Bapat Shares Ex-Wife Ridhi Dogra Was Proud Of His Journey |

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 runner-up Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra are no more together. But, both are on good terms. In an exclusive interview with Free Press Journal, Raqesh revealed that his ex-wife was happy after seeing him do so well in the show. Talking about his ex-wife's reaction, Raqesh said, "Ridhi was very happy."

Raqesh said to FPJ, "She (Ridhi) was rooting for me." He further added, "She was supportive. We have always supported each other." The television actor claims that he never involved Ridhi as he has respect for her. He claimed to always be mindful of what he talked about her inside the Bigg Boss Marathi house.

Raqesh further claimed that they have always been a support for each other. He claimed Ridhi always stood by his side and he did the same for her.

When asked what exactly did Ridhi say to him when he came out of the Bigg Boss Marathi 6 house, Raqesh said, "Boli 'Raqesh, you did so well. Laga nahi tha ki you will play like a gentleman." He added, "She was very proud of me."

All About Raqesh Bapat & Ridhi Dogra's Relationship

Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra first met on the sets of the television show Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, where their on-screen chemistry soon turned into a real-life romance. The couple began dating in the early 2010s and got married in 2011 in an intimate ceremony. After several years together, they announced their separation around 2015–2016 and later finalized their divorce in 2019. Ridhi explained that over time, their expectations and understanding as husband and wife didn’t align, which led to a mutual decision to part ways. Despite parting ways, both have often spoken respectfully about each other, acknowledging their shared past and maintaining mutual admiration.

Raqesh emerged as the runner-up of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 while Tanvi Kolte was announced the winner.