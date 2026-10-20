‘Ladkiyon Ko Jaleel Karte Hain’: Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Loses Cool At Patna Event, Schools Fan Over Disrespecting Women - VIDEO

‘Ladkiyon Ko Jaleel Karte Hain’: Akshara Singh Loses Cool At Patna Event, Schools Fan Over Disrespecting Women - VIDEO |

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh recently attended an event in Patna, Bihar, where she lost her cool and called out a fan for his behaviour. While reprimanding him, the actress made him realise his mistake. The fan eventually acknowledged his fault and apologised, prompting Akshara to respond, “I love you for that. Aapne galti maani, I love you.”

During the event, Akshara took the microphone to address the attendee and said, “Thoda sa lakheragiri karo, achi baat hai. Lekin khir-khirgiri mat karo.” She further explained, “Usko thethrayi bolte hain apne Patna mein.” The actress also mentioned that she was familiar with the term ‘thethrayi’ (stubbornness) because she belongs to Patna herself.

Do a little bit of flirting/ it's a good thing, but don't go overboard I'm a girl from your own home, it'll feel nice You humiliate girls, don't you feel ashamed? Zen G, this isn't its name, but rather it's about respecting girls Brighten the name of Bihar, Akshara Singh https://t.co/YkpClVZp4l — Omkara (@OmkaraRoots) October 20, 2026

Akshara then imitated the attendee and remarked, “Ye kar ke jo ja rahe ho, ye acha baat nahi hai.” Emphasising her connection to Bihar, she questioned whether it was appropriate to insult someone in such a manner. She said, “Aapke hi ghar ki ladki hoon na main. Acha lagega is tareeke se karte hue. Ye jo pure Bihar mein idhar udhar jo news mein dekhne ko mil raha hai, ladkiyon ko aaplog Jaleel karte hain. Sharam nahi aati aaplogon ko?”

The actress also brought Gen Z into the conversation, stating that young people today respect women and that the attendee should learn from those present at the event who were showing her respect. When the fan acknowledged his mistake, Akshara's tone softened. She said, “Thankyou, now I love you. Aise hi rakho yaar, Bihar ka naam roshan karo.” She also praised him for accepting his mistake.

Akshara Singh has been in the news lately following a series of developments involving her professional and public life. On October 17, the Bhojpuri actress and singer released a new devotional song, ‘Durga Maiya Se Seekh Na Dhool Chatawe Ke.’ She has also been in the spotlight after Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh publicly apologised to her and her family during a Durga Puja event in Munger, Bihar, on October 19. Pawan also hinted that the two could appear together on screen again, sparking speculation among fans about a possible reunion.