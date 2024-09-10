Laapataa Ladies All Set To Release In Japan, Makers Write, ‘Khoj Jaari Hai’

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies starring Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel and Sparsh Shrivastava recieved rave reviews after its release. Not just the audience, but the critics too heaped praises on the film and on the acting chops of its cast too.

Even after months of its release, Laapataa Ladies, which has been on a success streak continues to do so as it is all set to now release in Japan. The same was announced by Aamir Khan productions on their official X handle today. Taking to their X handle, the production house states that the film is all set to release in Japan on the 4th of October this year. Sharing the trailer of the film, the production house writes, “Laapataa Ladies ki khoj puri nahi hui hai ab tak! Releasing in Japan by Shochiku on October 4th, 2024.”

Have a look at the tweet shared by X here:

Laapataa Ladies ki khoj puri nahi hui hai ab tak!

Releasing in Japan by Shochiku on October 4th, 2024 pic.twitter.com/BxKh4bMovE — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) September 10, 2024

For the uninformed, a special screening of the film was held for the Supreme Court recently and the same was attended by Aamir Khan too. While the film has been on a success streak, it has also had its share of controversies. Mahadevan, an actor who has worked with Aamir Khan in several films had accused the makers of Laapataa Ladies of plagiarism and had gone ahead to state that the makers of the film had copied several scenes from his film ‘Ghunghat Ke Pat’ which released in 1999.