Aamir Khan Attends Special Screening Of Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies At Supreme Court

By: Manisha Karki | August 10, 2024
Actor Aamir Khan attended the special screening of Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies at the Supreme Court
Laapataa Ladies story revolved around two newly-wed brides and their journeys. The film released March 1, 2024
Kiran took to Instagram, shared the pictures and wrote, "We had the unbelievable honour of screening our film Laapataa Ladies at the Supreme Court yesterday. As is visible in these pictures, I am over the moon"
She added expressing her gratitude, "Deeply grateful to our absolutely brilliant CJI DY Chandrachud, his wonderful partner Ms Kalpana Das, and the whole team of the CJI. It is an experience I will personally always hold dear, and on behalf of my entire cast and crew, I am so thankful for this honour."
One of the picture we can see Kiran sharing the frame with Chief Justice of India, Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, and his partner, Kalpana Das
Laapataa Ladies starred Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles
