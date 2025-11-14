 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 13: Noina Stops Mitali From Calling Off Her Marriage To Angad
In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Thursday, November 13), Tulsi tells Angad that until Mitali herself refuses the marriage, he cannot marry Vrinda. Angad breaks down and confesses that Vrinda is his life and he cannot live without her.

Vrinda’s mother, Malti, overhears the conversation between Tulsi, Angad, and Vrinda. Malti is thrilled at the idea of Vrinda marrying into a wealthy family, even though nothing has been finalised yet. Vrinda is shocked by her reaction.

The next day, Malti goes to buy jewellery for Vrinda. Coincidentally, Mihir also visits the same store to buy jewellery for Mitali. Malti selects jewellery worth Rs 32 lakh but, at the time of billing, tells the salesman that Mihir will pay. When the salesman approaches Mihir with the bill, Mihir gets furious and refuses to pay.

Back at home, Mihir lashes out at Malti and even taunts Tulsi. He says he can never form any relationship with someone like Malti and speaks harshly about Vrinda’s family.

Meanwhile, Mitali breaks down at home because Angad has ended the marriage. She confesses to Noina and her mother, Suchu, that she had lied to Angad and pretended to be possessed, which led him to call off the wedding. At first, Noina gets angry with Mitali, but later supports her and tells her not to refuse the marriage herself.

Noina calls Mihir and poisons his mind, saying she feels Tulsi is unhappy about Angad and Mitali’s wedding. She convinces Mihir that Tulsi might create obstacles. However, Mihir assures her that Tulsi likes Mitali and their wedding will happen smoothly.

Tulsi apologises to Angad for slapping him. Angad then opens up about his feelings.

In the upcoming episode promo, Mitali refuses to back out of the wedding. She arrives at the mandap as the bride on the wedding day, but Angad doesn’t show up. Instead, he goes to Vrinda and tells her they must get married at a temple. He then brings Vrinda home as his new bride in front of everyone, leaving Mitali shattered. Mihir also loses his temper after seeing them.

