Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 9: Pari Accidentally Kills Ranvijay; Tulsi & Mihir Get Married

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 9 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 9: Today’s episode begins with Mihir and Tulsi’s wedding ceremony. Mihir’s mother arrives to bless the newly married couple as the family celebrates their union.

Meanwhile, Ranvijay and Ajay get into a heated fight. During the confrontation, Ranvijay attempts to attack Ajay’s son with a rod. However, Pari steps in and throws the rod away. In the chaos, the rod accidentally hits Ranvijay, leading to his death. The shocking incident leaves both Ajay and Pari terrified, after which they immediately flee from the spot.

While Ranvijay dies, Mihir and Tulsi are seen completing their wedding rituals. As the celebrations continue, Munni begins to wonder where Pari and Ajay are. She calls Pari, but when Pari struggles to respond, Ajay takes the phone and asks everyone to wait a little longer. He then tries to convince Pari that whatever happened was for Sunny’s well being.

After Mihir and Tulsi’s wedding, the children gather around demanding money as part of the fun wedding rituals. Tulsi playfully encourages them to ask for more money before she kicks the kalash and enters the Virani house. Mihir becomes emotional and says that he feels their bond has grown even stronger after the marriage.

The entire family thanks Tulsi for agreeing to remarry Mihir and urges the couple to continue with the post wedding rituals. As everyone leaves, Karan stays back and wishes them a happy married life. However, he then reveals that he needs to discuss something important about Rio, leaving both Mihir and Tulsi visibly stressed.

The promo for the upcoming episode shows the police questioning Tulsi regarding Pari’s case. Meanwhile, Rio arrives at the Virani house, leaving Tulsi shocked upon seeing him.

The new episodes Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 air every day at 10.30 pm on Star Plus and Jio Hotstar.