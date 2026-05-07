TRP Report Week 17: Zee TV's Vasudha Creates History By Beating Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 To Claim Top Spot

TRP Report Week 17 |

Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) has released the Week 17 TRP report for Hindi TV shows, and there has been a major shake-up in the rankings. Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 failed to retain the top position this week. So, which show emerged as the No. 1 show in Week 17? Let’s take a look at the report below.

TRP Report: Week 17

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 slipped to the second position in Week 17, while Vasudha grabbed the top spot with the highest TRP of the week. According to GossipsTV, Zee TV’s Vasudha topped the overall Hindi GEC chart after nearly six years.

Despite slipping to No. 2, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has continued to maintain its popularity, especially amid the entry of Akashdeep Saigal as Rio. The third position was secured by Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan, followed closely by Tum Se Tum Tak at the fourth spot.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa continued to witness a decline in popularity. In Week 17, Rupali Ganguly’s show dropped further to the fifth position.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which has seen a slight rise in ratings over the past few weeks, maintained its position at No. 6. Udne Ki Aasha also remained stable in Week 17, securing the seventh spot.

It was followed by Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain, the spin-off of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, at No. 8, while Naagin 7 claimed the ninth position. The Week 17 Top 10 TRP chart was rounded off by Laughter Chefs 3.

Talking about the latest Weekly Buzz Report, witnessed a major reshuffle in the popularity chart, with Parth Samthaan emerging as the most talked-about TV star of the week following the growing buzz around Seher Hone Ko Hai. Close behind was Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who continued her strong streak with consistent fan engagement. Samridhii Shukla secured the third spot, while Sriti Jha maintained impressive momentum with rising audience attention. Rounding off the top five was Rohit Purohit, whose ongoing track in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai kept him among the week’s most buzzworthy television personalities.