Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 8: Mihir-Tulsi Wedding Joy Turns Into Chaos As Ranvijay Attempts To Kidnap Pari's Daughter

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 8 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 8: The episode begins with Rio accusing Karan of lying to him. Karan tries to explain that he did what he did for their own good, but Rio refuses to believe him. On the other side, Mihir and Tulsi get ready for the wedding. Mihir looks at Tulsi with love. Ajay and his son also reach the wedding, which makes Aryan feel jealous. During the varmala ceremony, Mihir and Tulsi recall memories from their earlier marriage. Mihir’s children tease him for not lowering his head, and he replies that he will always bow in front of Tulsi. When Tulsi makes him wear the varmala, both of them get emotional remembering their journey together.

Later, the Virani family poses for photos. The children steal Mihir’s shoes and ask for money in return. Tulsi supports them, and Mihir agrees to give the money. In return, Mihir asks Tulsi what gift she has brought for Baa and Bapuji. Tulsi replies that she has brought Shantiniketan back and also paid one year’s fees for blind children. She adds that Mihir’s mother’s biggest gift is her return to his life. Mihir thanks Tulsi for coming back into his life officially.

During the kanyadaan ritual, Tulsi asks Kaki to perform it. She remembers the moment when she had once asked Mihir to marry Noina, which makes her emotional, but she still goes ahead with the ritual. Shobha then performs the gathbandhan.

Meanwhile, two men arrive to kidnap Garima, Pari’s daughter, as planned by Ranvijay. Garima is playing outside and asks to play hide and seek, but is told not to go far. In the confusion, the kidnappers mistakenly abduct Ajay’s son, Sunny, instead of Garima. Garima later tells Pari that Sunny is missing.

Soon, Pari receives a call from Ranvijay, who demands 10 crore rupees to release Garima. Pari then realizes that Sunny has been kidnapped by mistake. Ajay searches for his son, while Pari confesses the truth and explains the situation. Ajay suggests calling the police, but Pari warns him that Ranvijay is very dangerous. She decides to go with Ajay to the location given by Ranvijay.

At the location, Ranvijay gets angry seeing Ajay with Pari. He insults them for kidnapping the wrong child and refuses to release Sunny without money. Pari pleads with him to free the child, but he shows no mercy.

Pari then tries to attack him with a rod, but Ranvijay stops her and slaps her. She loses consciousness. The promo of the next episode shows police arresting Pari for Ranvijay’s death.