Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 7: Rio Questions Karan About His Real Father & Grandparents

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 7 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 7: The episode begins with Pari filing a police complaint against Ranvijay. The police assure her that she and her daughter are safe and that appropriate action will be taken. Meanwhile, Rio is seen disturbed as he recalls Karan’s words about his biological father.

As Sobha and the family prepare for Mihir and TKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 7: The episode begins with Pari filing a police complaint against Ranvijay. The police assure her that she and her daughter will be safe and that necessary action will be taken. Meanwhile, Rio is seen disturbed as he recalls Karan’s words about his biological father.

As Sobha and the family prepare for Mihir and Tulsi’s wedding, Mihir makes a heartfelt promise in front of God that he will always stand by Tulsi. In a light-hearted moment, he teases her by asking whose side everyone is on, joking that most people are with him. Tulsi then gathers the family and asks everyone to choose sides. Their children initially say they belong to both, but Tulsi insists they pick one side. She further asks everyone to write their choice on paper if they are hesitant to say it aloud. Once everyone submits their chits, Tulsi asks Mihir to read them.

Mihir is left surprised as every chit bears Tulsi’s name. Tulsi sarcastically apologises, saying she feels sorry that no one voted for him. However, Mihir smiles and says he is not defeated, as the unity of the family is what matters most. Later, in another light moment, Mihir tells Tulsi that while she may have thought she would not need to buy gifts, she will still have to buy something for Baa and Bapuji. Tulsi responds that with such a big family, what more could she possibly gift them. The family then proceeds to get ready for the wedding.

Meanwhile, Karan visits Rio with medicine, but Rio refuses his concern and says he is not his father. Soon after, Rio receives a call from Nandini asking him to return home for the wedding. This leads Rio to question Karan about his real parents and grandparents. Karan reveals he had hidden the truth earlier to protect Niyati’s life. When Rio asks about his biological father Ansh, Karan avoids the question, saying he is getting late for the wedding. He later reflects that he cannot reveal the truth to Rio as he has promised Tulsi.

The episode ends on a dramatic note, with the promo showing police entering the Virani house during Mihir and Tulsi’s wedding and arresting Pari for Ranvijay’s murder. The promo also shows Rio arriving at the Virani house.