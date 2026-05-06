Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 6: Karan Reveals Truth About Rio's Biological Father, Leaving Him Shocked

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 6 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 6: Today’s episode begins with Nandini gifting Tulsi a saree that resembles her original wedding outfit. Mihir reacts with playful jealousy, while Gomzy steps in to remind everyone that they have also brought a new outfit for him. The family shares light-hearted moments, teasing Shobha for assigning work without doing any herself.

During a shopping trip, Mihir advises Ritik and Shobha to keep the wedding simple and not overly extravagant. He then excuses himself, saying he has a client call, but instead goes to buy a gajra for Tulsi. There, he notices a young couple and is reminded of his early days with Tulsi.

Meanwhile, Karan brings a saree for Niyati, but things take a serious turn when Rio questions him about a woman he saw him with. Pressured to reveal the truth, Karan admits, “the lady in the photo is his wife.” Shocked, Rio accuses him of having an affair and refuses to believe him. Karan insists he is telling the truth and reveals that Rio is not his biological son but Ansh’s. He explains that after Niyati’s accident, she mistook him for her husband due to her mental state, and he chose to go along with it until she recovered, but that moment never came.

Devastated, Rio breaks down in tears and refuses to accept the truth, pushing Karan away and asking to be left alone. Later, Karan lies to Niyati, saying Rio stepped out to meet a friend. Unaware of what has happened, Niyati asks Karan to teach some manners.

Elsewhere, Pari runs into Ranvijay, who threatens to take Garima away from her. As he gets aggressive, Pari calls for help. People instantly came in for help and started shouting at Ranvijay. He goes away from there but warns Pari that he will ruin her life.