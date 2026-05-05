Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 5: Viranis Prepare For Tulsi-Mihir Wedding; Rio Suspects Karan Of Having An Affair

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 5 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 5: Today’s episode begins with Pari inviting Ajay to Tulsi and Mihir’s wedding. Ajay congratulates her on marrying Aryan and asks if she is happy. Pari responds that she believes everything will fall into place, as Aryan has adjusted well with her family. She also encourages Ajay to move on, which triggers a flashback of their moments together.

Meanwhile, a pandit arrives at the Virani house. Mihir offers him a tip and requests the earliest possible wedding date. The pandit suggests either a date six months later or the very next day. Tulsi agrees to marry the next day but insists on a simple temple wedding. The family quickly begins making arrangements and taking leave from work. Munni wonders if Angad and his family will be able to attend, while Ritik expresses doubts.

Elsewhere, Rio decides to join Karan’s business to ease his workload. At home, Niyati grows anxious while trying to remove a stain from her saree, and Rio attempts to calm her, suggesting they buy a new one. At the same time, Shobha and Nandini plan to purchase a saree similar to the one Tulsi wore at her first wedding. Karan and Nandini head out for the same, while Rio and Niyati visit the same shop.

At the store, Rio receives a call and spots Karan with Nandini. Unaware of her identity, he begins to suspect that his father might be having an affair but chooses not to tell Niyati. As they leave, Niyati notices Karan’s car and wonders why he didn’t stop. She mentions seeing him with another woman, but dismisses any suspicion, saying Karan is too busy for an affair. When she calls him, Karan admits he was at the shop but claims he was there with a client.

However, Rio is not convinced and begins to suspect that his father is hiding the truth, deciding that he needs to confront him about it.