Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 30: Rio Vows To Destroy Viranis; Joins Family Factory

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 30 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 30: Today's episode begins with Niyati confronting Tulsi for falsely accusing Rio. Hurt by the allegations, Rio asks his mother to pack their bags and leave the Virani house. Tulsi apologises to Rio and pleads for forgiveness, promising that she will never repeat such a mistake. However, Rio says that the entire family believes he will eventually turn out like his father.

As Rio expresses his disappointment, Dev stands by his side. Tulsi once again assures him that she will never accuse him unfairly and even swears on Thakur Ji. Rio agrees to stay in the house but warns the family against ever blaming him for something he has not done.

The episode then takes a shocking turn as Khushboo is released from jail. She gets into a car and questions a man about why he took the blame upon himself. It is then revealed that Rio had orchestrated the entire drama. He explains that his plan was to earn the Viranis' trust and secure his grandmother's support. Rio hands Khushboo money and asks her to leave the city. He then vows to avenge his father's death and destroy the Virani family.

Meanwhile, Niyati tells Rio that she does not want to stay in a house with a family like the Viranis. Rio tries to convince her that having a family is important. Overhearing their conversation, Tulsi apologises to Niyati as well. Niyati eventually agrees to stay, trusting Tulsi's promise that such an incident will never happen again.

Elsewhere, Munni breaks down in tears while Ritik consoles her. Tulsi arrives and jokingly asks if her husband scolded her. Munni apologises for betraying the family's trust, saying that her cousin Khushboo falsely accused Rio. Tulsi reassures her that none of it was her fault.

The next morning, the family gathers for breakfast. Niyati and Rio encourage Munni not to feel guilty, insisting that she did nothing wrong. Tulsi then asks Rio to join the factory. Since Rio and Parth are now set to work together, both appear irritated by the arrangement.

Later, at the factory, Rio crosses paths with Vaishnavi. Seeing them together, Parth becomes furious and warns that he will deal with Rio during the upcoming meeting.