Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 26: Rio Vows To Get Dev His Share In Virani Property; Nandini & Tulsi's Clash Continue

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 26 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 26: Today's episode begins with Dev asking Saloni to return to Surat. During lunch, Dev and Rio bond over Dev not getting rights to the Virani property. Later, Rio and Parth get into a verbal argument, and when Karan tries to interfere, Gomzy stops him, reminding him that both are his sons.

As Ritik leaves the Virani house, Munni gets emotional. The two bid each other goodbye with a warm hug.

Meanwhile, the entire family gathers together, including Niyati and Rio. During the conversation, Niyati asks Tulsi who Nandini is. Tulsi replies that Nandini is her daughter-in-law. Curious, Niyati further asks which of Tulsi’s sons is married to Nandini. Seeing Tulsi uncomfortable, she decides not to pressurise her further.

Later, Tulsi tries to speak with Nandini, but Nandini refuses to have a proper conversation and responds sarcastically. She accuses Tulsi of never understanding her and creating chaos in her life. Witnessing the argument, Munni says that both of them are right in their own ways.

As Dev leaves for Delhi with Rio and Parth, he gets irritated about travelling by train. During the journey, Dev and Rio bond while complaining about the Viranis and Parth.

Back at the Virani house, Munni and her cousin are seen dancing during the celebrations of Munni and Saloni’s god bharai ceremony. Noticing Nandini looking upset, Munni asks her to join them, but she refuses. Munni later steps away after receiving a call from Ritik, who confesses that he misses her. Sensing that she is disturbed, Ritik asks what happened, and Munni explains the tension between Nandini and Tulsi while praying that things get better between them soon.

During the function, Nandini storms off after getting angry over hearing Niyati talk about her husband. Tulsi feels upset, but the family members try to comfort her. Soon, Parth calls Vaishnavi, and she steps aside to speak with him. While talking to Vaishnavi, Parth notices Rio and wonders why he behaves so strangely. Rio, who is also staring at Parth, vows to ensure that Dev gets his rightful share in the Virani house.