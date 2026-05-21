Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 21: Tulsi Announces Shocking Property Division; Rio Finds His Father Ansh's Hidden Photo

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 21 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 21: Today’s episode starts with Nandini wondering how Tulsi could ask her to let Rio and Niyati stay in the house. She says that Tulsi has changed completely over the years. Nandini believes that Tulsi now feels guilty about whatever happened with her in the past, and that is why she is trying to fix things by bringing Rio into the house. She also accuses Tulsi of making her realise the difference between her own people and strangers.

After Nandini calls her out, Tulsi responds by saying that she has never shown any indifference towards anyone. She claims that she has always treated her daughters-in-law like her own daughters. Hearing this, Nandini firmly says that she does not want Rio and Niyati to stay in the house. Tulsi then asks whether she expects her to pity her. Nandini eases Tulsi’s decision by saying that she now has to choose whether she wants Nandini to stay in Shantiniketan or Riyansh and Niyati.

Following the heated conversation, tension grows between Tulsi and Nandini. Meanwhile, when Tulsi asks about Munni, Ritik informs everyone that she has gone to meet her sister Khushboo. He reveals that Khushboo has a vision problem and Munni has taken responsibility for her treatment. Munni later arrives with her cousin and introduces her to the entire family.

Soon after, Sahil arrives at the Virani house carrying gifts for everyone. However, Tulsi says that Sahil himself coming home is the biggest gift for her. Sahil then reveals that Tulsi had called him over to discuss the division of the house, leaving the entire family shocked. Hearing this, Dev becomes happy at the thought of receiving his share in the family property. Tulsi asks everyone to agree to the division and strictly says that no one will leave the house without her permission. She further adds that even the daughters and daughters-in-law will be included in the decision, leaving Nandini furious as she walks away from there.

Meanwhile, while Niyati is dusting a room, Rio comes across a photo of his father Ansh. He wonders whether this was the same person Karan had spoken about earlier. Rio then questions why the photograph had been hidden away in the room.