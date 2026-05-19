Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 19: Pari's Emotional Bidaai Leaves Tulsi In Tears; Nandini Sees Ansh

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 19 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Written Update, May 19: Today’s episode begins with Pari and Ajay finally getting married. Seeing happiness return to the Virani family, Shobha says she will now head back to her in-laws’ house, leaving Tulsi emotional. Tulsi jokingly says that all her children are slowly leaving her one by one.

Meanwhile, Nandini is left traumatised after seeing Ansh. Karan tries to calm her down and asks her not to panic. Worried about her condition, Tulsi arrives and asks what happened, but Karan says he will explain everything after Pari’s wedding ceremony gets over.

As Pari and Ajay complete their wedding rituals, they bid an emotional goodbye to the family. Ritik teases Pari for crying during her bidaai despite being happy from within. Aryan then surprises the newlyweds with two tickets to Switzerland. Pari and Ajay thank Aryan for understanding their love and supporting them. Before leaving the Virani house, Pari breaks down in tears and hugs Tulsi, apologising for her mistakes and saying she feels lucky to be her daughter.

Aryan also takes leave from the family. Tulsi thanks him for always standing by them like a son and asks him to return whenever needed. After Pari leaves, Tulsi misses Mihir and later video calls him along with Ritik to update him about everything that happened at home.

Later, Tulsi asks Karan about Nandini’s condition. Karan then reveals that Rio had come to the Virani house to find out the truth about Ansh’s death. He explains how desperate Rio is to know what really happened to his father and asks Tulsi how they should reveal the truth to him.

Still shaken after meeting Rio, Nandini begins hallucinating Ansh and gets terrified, believing he has returned. On the other hand, Tulsi is left wondering how to protect the family once again as another major crisis seems to be approaching the Virani house.