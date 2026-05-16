Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 16: Pari Doubts Marrying Aryan; Karan Makes Rio Promise Not To Ask About Ansh Again

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 16 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 16: Today's episode starts with Tulsi talking to Mihir on the phone. Mihir says that he will not be able to join them on the wedding day. Tulsi scolds Mihir a bit but promises to send him photos and videos of the wedding.

As everyone prepares for Pari's mehndi ceremony, the artist asks for the groom's name to write on her mehndi. To this, Pari asks her to only write the letter A. As Ajay's family arrives, they meet Pari and Aryan. Ajay then notices the letter A written on her hand and remembers how she had got the same written during their wedding. Seeing them talk, Aryan seems to get a little jealous. However, when Pari asks him about it, Aryan assures her that he is not worried about Ajay and his family being there.

Tulsi then asks Pari and Aryan to get engaged as they did not exchange rings earlier due to the hurry. As they exchange rings, Ajay gets reminded of the time when he got engaged to Pari.

After Pari's engagement, Karan returns to Rio and Niyati. Rio had been waiting for him and asks him to answer some of his questions. He then shows Karan the passenger list of the plane in which Karan had claimed his father Ansh died. Upon being questioned, Karan confesses that Ansh died on May 13.

When Rio continues to question him, Karan asks whether he trusts him or not. Rio admits that Karan has done a lot for him, but says he still wants to know the truth. Rio claims that he is going through a lot and needs answers.

Karan makes Rio swear not to ask anyone about his father Ansh. Rio then promises that he will never ask questions about his father again.

The next day, when Karan goes to the Virani house, Nandini asks him why he looks tense. She understands that he might be stressed as he is trying to handle situations on both sides. Karan thanks Nandini for understanding his situation and goes to rest. The episode ends with Tulsi asking Shobha to call Indira ben after noticing Pari looking tense ahead of her wedding.