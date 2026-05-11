Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 11: Pari Gets Arrested In Ranvijay Death Case; Rio Finally Meets His Grandmother Tulsi

unki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 11 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 11: Today's episode starts with Munni saying to her husband Ritik that the police have an arrest warrant and can take Pari into custody legally. This leads to a heated argument between the couple, with Ritik questioning why Munni couldn’t prevent the situation. Soon after, police take Pari to the station, leaving the family shocked as they insist she couldn’t have committed the crime since she was at the wedding.

Munni steps in to clarify that Pari and Ajay were not present at the wedding and had returned later with visible injuries. She informs Tulsi about the development, prompting Tulsi to immediately call Mihir. While Mihir says he is returning home right away, Tulsi asks him to wait for further updates.

At the police station, the Virani family urges Ajay to explain the incident. Ajay tells police that Ranvijay’s death was accidental, which happened during a fight after he kidnapped Sunny. He insists Pari is innocent and was only trying to save the child. However, the police deny bail, stating the case will proceed to court. A distraught Pari breaks down, denying all charges, while Tulsi reassures her not to lose hope and says Gomzy will help.

Ajay later apologises to Pari for her arrest, which makes Aryan jealous as he watches their interaction. Meanwhile, Gomzy and Aryan head to court.

Elsewhere, Karan receives repeated calls from Rio and eventually answers, after which Tulsi urges him to respond, sensing urgency. Rio says he is coming to Shantiniketan for an important conversation. Karan, however, panics and asks him to stay outside the gate, warning that entering the house could worsen the situation.

When Karan arrives, he instructs Tulsi to remain inside the car. He then scolds Rio for coming, saying it could complicate matters further. Rio insists on meeting his real family and asks about his father, questioning how he died. Karan lies that he died in a plane crash and warns Rio not to disturb Niyati, whose mental condition is fragile.

Meanwhile, Nandini notices Karan speaking to someone and grows suspicious. Rio also spots Tulsi in the car and emotionally greets his grandmother, asking her to take care of herself. As Nandini opens the gate, the episode comes to an end.