Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 1: Saloni & Dev Get Into An Ugly Fight, Ritik & Munni Meet Rio

ksbkbt 2 May 1 epsiode |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 1: The episode begins with a heated argument between Saloni and Dev. Dev expresses his desire to move to Surat and take charge of the diamond business, but Saloni strongly opposes it, saying she cannot see him becoming a live-in son-in-law. She further questions his self-respect, escalating the tension between them.

As the argument intensifies, Dev almost raises his hand to slap Saloni, but Parth arrives just in time and stops him. Parth criticises Dev for crossing the line and calls out his behaviour. Upset, Saloni refuses to discuss the matter further and walks away.

Unable to handle the situation alone, Parth decides to involve an elder. He calls Ritik, who was heading out for a lunch date with Munni, and informs him about Dev and Saloni’s fight, asking them to return home immediately.

On their way back, Ritik and Munni take a shortcut, but their car breaks down midway. Ritik tries to arrange a lift but fails, while Munni takes charge and successfully gets a ride from Rio. During the ride, they share light conversations, where Rio mentions his father named Karan. Ritik also speaks about Karan, leading to a humorous exchange where Rio jokes about their family connections. Eventually, Ritik and Munni get down near Dimsy’s school.

Meanwhile, Rio returns home to find his mother upset and suggests going out for dinner. At the same time, Samaira in the Virani household also proposes a dinner outing with her family. The promo hints that both families will end up at the same restaurant.

On another track, Ajay discusses Pari’s future marriage with his sister. His sister advises him to let go of Pari, saying she may not find happiness in his family. Ajay expresses concern about whether her future partner will love her as deeply as he did, to which his sister reassures him that the new person will care for her just as much.