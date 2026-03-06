Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 6: Noina Gets Diagnosed With Blood Cancer

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 6 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 6: Today's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 begins with Tulsi noticing that Noina’s saree has torn after being scratched by her. This makes Tulsi realise that her actions are now coming back to haunt her. Meanwhile, Mihir angrily throws away all of Noina’s belongings.

Elsewhere, Noina’s sister tries to console her and urges her not to cry over Mihir. When asked who is responsible for her condition, Noina claims that Gomzy has destroyed her life. She breaks down while recalling everything she did for Mihir and how he did not think twice before throwing her out of the house. As she continues crying, she suddenly starts coughing and blood comes out of her mouth.

Meanwhile, Tulsi replies to Mihir’s text message. Mihir gets happy seeing the message, but Garima asks her Nanu for his phone and accidentally calls Tulsi. Tulsi instantly realises that Mihir had intentionally tried to contact her.

Later, Garima and Akshay are seen fighting over a tab when Vrinda intervenes and scolds her son. When Mihir asks her to calm down, Vrinda insists that children must learn values from a young age.

On the other hand, Mitali is seen talking to her friend about winning the upcoming pageant. She dreams about starting her own podcast and entering films after winning the competition. However, while she is busy chatting with her friend, her daughter falls down. Ritik soon arrives and scolds Mitali for not taking proper care of their child. Mitali dismisses his concerns, saying that such incidents help children grow stronger.

Soon, a shocking revelation comes to light: Noina has been diagnosed with blood cancer. The doctor informs her sister that further details will be confirmed only after a biopsy. Worried about Noina’s emotional state, her sister decides not to reveal the diagnosis to her for now. She also lies to Mitali, assuring her that Noina is fine.

Elsewhere, Munni is seen playing with Dimsy when Ritik arrives at her office with his daughter. Watching Munni interact so warmly with children impresses Ritik. He then vents about Mitali’s negligence as a mother and even talks about wanting to end his marriage.

Later, Munni discusses Ritik’s marriage situation with Tulsi and thanks her for informing her about everything.

The episode ends with Tulsi talking to Mihir about Ritik’s troubled marriage. While speaking with him, she also takes care of Mihir as he experiences pain, leaving Mihir visibly happy.