Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 30: Tulsi Urges Mihir To Fulfill Dying Noina's Last Wish To Marry Him

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 30 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 30: The episode begins with Mihir searching for Tulsi. When she arrives, Tulsi says she needs to talk to him and informs him about Noina’s blood cancer. She reveals that Noina’s last wish is to die as Mihir’s wedded wife to have peace in her final moments. However, the entire Virani family refuses.

Tulsi reminds Mihir that Noina has been treated as a wife and bahu of the house for six years. She warns that society will blame him if he does not fulfil the dying woman’s wish. Tulsi makes Mihir realise all she has sacrificed for the family but says she cannot let people blame her husband. Despite this, Mihir initially refuses.

Tulsi recalls staying away from Mihir for six years, enduring the pain of imagining him with Noina. She tells Mihir that Noina, too, spent six years loving him, thinking he would marry her. She urges him to marry Noina for the sake of a woman in one-sided love who is now dying.

In the end, Mihir agrees to marry Noina but asks if she will be able to witness it. This brings Tulsi to tears as she recalls their promise to stand by each other for seven lifetimes and flashes through all their cherished memories together.

Meanwhile, at the Virani factory, a fight breaks out between workers and the management team. Suspicious of some mischief, one suggests calling the police, but Vrinda advises against it during Ram Navami celebrations. The workers become furious at being blamed, and Mangal accuses Angad of siding with management. Angad defends himself, frustrated at being mistrusted.

Vrinda asks the management to provide CCTV footage, but Vikram makes excuses, raising her suspicion. She questions how her name appeared on a chit during Ram Navami when it was not written there. Vikram claims loyalty and says he will resign if she still doubts him, but the footage has been deleted. Instead of accepting his resignation, Vrinda asks him to help find the culprit.

The episode ends with Angad visiting Vrinda’s room to discuss the day’s events. During their conversation, a guard informs them that someone entered the house through a window. Vrinda tries to convince the guard it was her who entered, leaving the situation tense and mysterious.