Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 28: Gomzy Questions Mitali's Parenting In Court Battle Over Dimsy

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 28 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 28: Today's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 starts with a lawyer explaining how the company's shares and assets will be divided between Mihir and Noina. Noina interrupts and declares that she doesn’t want any share, asset, or stake in the company and only wishes to end the partnership. Asking the lawyers to leave, Mihir questions why Noina is creating drama and tells her to take her things as he does not want any favours. However, Noina remains firm, insisting she will not take anything.

Later, when her sister Suchitra asks why she made this decision, Noina says that she does not want anything because she is dying anyway. Elsewhere, Mihir speaks to Chachi, stating he doesn’t care what Noina wants.

Meanwhile, Gomzy discovers an old photo album, triggering nostalgia. Paridhi notices her brother getting emotional and sits beside him. During their conversation, he gets to know about Tulsi going to Surat to retrieve Shanti Niketan’s papers after giving away the mortgage money. When asked about Mitali’s legal notice, Paridhi denies Tulsi knowing about it. Gomzy further claims that he will not return to Shanti Niketan despite reconciling with his family.

The legal battle begins as Gomzy fights on Ritik’s behalf to keep his daughter Dimsy with him. He criticizes Mitali in court for being an irresponsible mother and brings her to the dock. Gomzy grills Mitali about going on trips right after delivery, feeding Dimsy formula milk to maintain her figure, and her recent Dehradun visit for a pageant, even presenting proof in court. He urges the judge to see that Mitali is incapable of providing the right environment for Dimsy. The judge adjourns the hearing, stating that a decision will be made later. During the break, Ritik thanks Gomzy for standing by his side, revealing that he is repaying a debt from the past when Gomzy had fought against Pari.

At the Virani factory, Bharti scolds Angad for not refusing the role of Lord Ram in the Ram Navami ceremony. Flustered by Bharti’s flirting, Angad tries to leave, claiming he feels sleepy, but Bharti insists on talking immediately. She confesses that she got angry because she wasn’t chosen to play Sita and reveals that in all the chits, she wrote her name for Sita and Angad’s name for Ram, admitting her love for him, leaving Angad stunned.

Later, Angad visits Vrinda’s house and shares Bharti’s confession. Vrinda initially scolds him but soon laughs, reassuring Angad that she trusts him completely. They discuss why someone from the management or worker team might have written her name to play Sita, and Angad asks her not to overthink.

The episode concludes with Angad and Vrinda dressed as Ram and Sita, arriving together at the Ram Navami event in a rath as factory members celebrate. While Angad enjoys the moment, Vrinda feels anxious, sensing that something is wrong. Meanwhile, some members of the management team are seen sneaking around.