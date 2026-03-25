Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 25: Gomzy's Son Nakul Surrenders To Police

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 25 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 25: Today's episode opens with Nakul apologizing to his father Gomzy, taking full responsibility for recent events. Instead of getting angry, Gomzy feels relieved and happy that the family is finally united and that his son recognizes him as a father. Nakul hugs Gomzy, thanks him, and then heads to the police station.

Meanwhile, Dimsy enjoys time with her mother, Mitali, which Mihir observes. He chooses not to interfere, saying he cannot let a child get caught in adult conflicts. Talking to Noina, he mentions he won’t take Dimsy away for now but knows she’ll be happier with Ritik. Noina scolds Mitali for creating chaos in Dimsy's life and warns her not to harm the Virani family.

At the police station, Gomzy learns that the real culprit has been found and is shocked that Nakul surrendered. He consoles his son, assuring him he will take care of the case. Damini gets worried, but Gomzy promises Nakul will only stay overnight at the station as the case is handled. Relieved, Damini returns home, leaving Gomzy happy.

Mihir notices that Pari is upset and asks why. Pari reveals that Ajay confessed his love to her, but she feels like a burden to him and his family, reflecting on past conflicts. She wants Ajay to move on and marry someone who can make his family happy. Ajay tries to convince his family that Pari has changed, but they recall her past actions and refuse to believe him.

The next day, Gomzy and Damini meet the judge, explaining that Nakul is innocent and that the accident occurred because Damini wasn’t wearing her seat belt. The case is dismissed, deemed a genuine accident.

At the Virani factory, Bharti explains why she was with Angad the previous night, claiming she was teased and he came to save her. Everyone believes her, and her father apologizes to Angad. Later, Bharti playfully teases Angad about the mysterious woman, but he dodges the question while making tea.

Meanwhile, Vrinda waits for Angad on the highway. Seeing him leave in a hurry, Bharti wonders about his lover. The two meet and go to see their kids at boarding school, relieved to see them happy. The principal allows them to meet the children once a month. On their way back to the factory, Angad teases Vrinda for worrying unnecessarily, only for the factory workers to witness them together upon arrival.