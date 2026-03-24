Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 24: Mitali Stirs New Trouble; Munni & Ritik Confront Her

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 24 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 24: Today's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 starts with Gomzy reflecting on how he used to test his parents and now realizing that his son Nakul has been treating him in the same way. He acknowledges that his past behavior was wrong. Just then, Nakul arrives with blood on his face. When asked what happened, Nakul narrates the accident they had while discussing things at home and informs Gomzy that Nandini has been hospitalized following the accident.

Gomzy and Nakul rush to the hospital, where Gomzy tries to console his son, assuring him that Nandini will be fine as she is undergoing a medical procedure. Thankfully, Nandini comes out of surgery safely. Nakul apologizes to his parents for causing trouble, but before things settle, the police arrive and ask who was driving the car. Gomzy steps in, taking full responsibility, saying he lost balance and caused the accident. Nandini confirms his version of events. The police then ask Gomzy to come to the station immediately for further questioning.

Meanwhile, Mitali arrives at Dimsy’s school to pick her up. Dimsy refuses, so Mitali tempts her with promises of all her favorite things. Munni, worried about Dimsy being with Mitali, immediately informs Ritik.

Ritik and Munni rush to Mitali’s house. Munni confronts her, asking why she is trying to destroy their lives. Mitali claims that their actions ruined her career and life. As Mitali continues to call out Ritik, Munni steps in to defend her husband. Sensing a fight brewing, Munni quickly takes Ritik away from the situation.

Elsewhere, Ajay talks about a prospective bride who came for his rishta. Pari urges him to move on, but Ajay insists that he still loves her.

Mihir then calls Suchitra, saying he is coming over to talk to her and Noina. As Suchitra is about to mention the hospital, Noina stops her. Mihir goes to their house. He then shouts at Noina for Mitali's move and asks her about where they have hidden Dimsy. But Noina continues to claim that Dimsy is not there.

Meanwhile, a woman who saw Angad with another woman begins to suspect something is off. At the factory, the management asks Angad to apologize to Vrinda, threatening that workers will not get their salaries otherwise. Angad agrees but requests that Vrinda fulfill one of his promises in return, he asks her to take back Nandu and withdraw the false allegations against him.

Vrinda apologizes to all the workers and reinstates Nandu. She also offers Angad a job in the factory, earning him the trust and admiration of the employees. Angad is hired in the accounts team, winning over the workers, though Nandu’s wife continues to doubt him. The episode ends with workers questioning Angad about his nighttime activities, and Mangal’s fiancée reveals that she was with him the previous night.