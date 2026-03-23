Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 23: Mihir Asks Karan To Bring Back Gomzy To Shanti Niketan

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 23 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 23: Today's episode begins with Samaira asking Ritik to lift Munni for a picture. The couple shares a romantic moment while discussing posting pictures on social media.

Meanwhile, Mitali is disqualified from the pageant when the organiser reveals proof that she is married. She tries to dismiss it, asking them to ignore her past, but the organiser warns her of legal action. Later, Mitali sees Ritik’s new post with Munni, feels jealous, and vows to destroy his life, blaming him for her own misfortunes.

Gautam attempts to persuade an angry Damini to return home. His son Nakul calls him out for not standing up for his family, urging them to move forward and leave the past behind. Nakul criticises Gautam for ruining his life, noting that all his friends are in the USA while he remains stuck. During the conversation, Gautam reflects on the warnings in the world and India’s good universities. He then recalls flashbacks of his mother supporting him in difficult times and feels emotional about having disrespected her.

Ajay receives a rishta but becomes disappointed when Pari calls. The prospective bride questions who Pari is, and Ajay confirms she was his first wife. When asked if he would end his relationship with Pari, Ajay refuses, prompting the bride and her family to leave.

Mihir thanks Karan for bringing Tulsi back to the Virani house and credits Gomzy for helping him. He wonders why their relationship is strained despite understanding each other well. Karan explains that time has caused the gap. Mihir adds that the family isn’t complete without Gomzy and suggests Karan go to Bangalore to bring her back.

Elsewhere, Angad tells Vrinda that workers asked him to throw a stone at her. She convinces him to do it, but the next day, while workers protest against Vrinda, Angad hesitates, remembering her virtues as a wife. Eventually, he throws the stone away, but Vrinda cleverly positions herself so it hits her head.

The management calls the police to investigate Angad, but Vrinda intervenes, saying she does not want to escalate the conflict. Later, Angad hurts himself by hitting a tree. Vrinda stops him, but he breaks down, apologising for not following her instructions earlier. As they share a moment, someone watches them from behind. Angad instructs her to leave without turning back so that her face isn’t seen.