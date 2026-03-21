Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Written Update, March 21: Misunderstandings & Drama Unfold In Munni's Muh-Dikhayi

ksbkbt 2 March 21 episode | Satr Plus

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Written Update, March 21: Today’s episode begins with Tulsi wondering what really happened between Karan and Nandini, as their fight seems unending. When Mihir asks what they should do, Tulsi suggests talking to them. As Mihir moves forward, Tulsi stops him by holding his hand, triggering a flashback of their past moments together.

The Virani family is then seen celebrating Munni’s muh-dikhayi ceremony. Meanwhile, Parth tries to find an excuse to talk to Vaishnavi, which Karan notices, raising his suspicions about their closeness.

During the ceremony, Tulsi takes Nandini aside, and Mihir speaks to Karan regarding their marriage. As Nandini starts to open up about what happened between her and Karan, a guest interrupts, prompting Nandini to walk away.

A guest at the ceremony recognizes Munni as the maid and calls her the “kaam waali.” Tulsi steps in to defend her daughter-in-law, asserting that everyone does chores and proudly highlighting Munni’s position as a collector. Munni becomes emotional, and Tulsi advises her to focus on her achievements rather than others’ judgments.

When asked what upset her, Munni shows a video of Ritik claiming he married her because she is a maid who can take care of his house and children. Tulsi suggests confronting Ritik. Munni shows him the video, which Mitali had sent her. Ritik recalls a flashback of Munni questioning him about their marriage and realizes the video’s context. He explains that Mitali had edited it, and the statements were made under her threat regarding custody of their daughter Dimsy, leaving Munni heartbroken but clarifying the misunderstanding.

Meanwhile, Angad interacts with the workers, asking for tasks as he has no work. One worker promises to assign him a task. Vrinda investigates the past eight years of office records, alarming the management team. During her tour, she notices non-functional machines and is told to speak to Mangal Bhaiya.

Angad witnesses Mangal teasing a woman and intervenes, resulting in him getting hit. The woman helps him and offers to get him a job at the factory, confronting her father about Mangal’s behaviour. Her father slaps Mangal publicly, and a fight ensues between Mangal and his fiancée. The episode concludes with Mangal holding a grudge against Angad for disrupting his relationship.