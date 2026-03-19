Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 19: Tulsi Returns To Shanti Niwas, Mihir Gets Emotional

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 19 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 19, 2026: Today’s episode begins with Tulsi sharing an emotional drive with her son, Gomzy. Meanwhile, Karan rushes to Mihir and urges him to step outside, hinting at how Tulsi’s plan is once again unfolding. Soon after, Tulsi returns to Shanti Niwas, leaving Mihir puzzled about her sudden return.

A flashback shows Karan calling Gomzy to discuss something important about their parents. He emphasizes the need to restore Shanti Niwas, calling Tulsi the pillar of the house, and guides Gomzy on how to bring her back to the Virani residence.

As Tulsi enters the house, memories of her past flood back. When Mihir and Tulsi ask Gomzy to stay, he insists that his wife Damini and son Nakul are his priority and he needs to make amends with them too. After taking blessings from his parents, he meets the family and departs.

Tulsi is then overwhelmed as Mihir guides her through a traditional grih pravesh, reminding her of the happy moments she spent in the house. She performs the pooja, and Mihir waters the Tulsi plant. Later, she serves food to the children and sits down for dinner with the entire family. Seeing this, Mihir becomes emotional, confessing that her return has touched him deeply.

The moment is interrupted by Vrinda, who discusses sending her children to boarding school. She explains that growing up in a chawl environment may make it difficult for them to adjust, whereas life at Virani house would offer better opportunities. Tulsi understands and convinces Mihir to agree with the decision, showing her support for their future.

The promo hints at Sobha confiding in Mihir about something not going right in the Virani house. But what could possibly be wrong now that Tulsi has returned and restored harmony? The new episode is set to air at 10:30 PM IST on Star Plus and Jio Hotstar.