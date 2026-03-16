Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 16: Munni & Ritik Tie The Knot As A Mysterious Pen Drive Sparks Suspicion

ksbkbt 2 March 16 episode |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 16: Today’s episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 begins with Mihir singing a song for Tulsi and dancing with her, while she remains adamant about not entertaining him. As Nikki’s baraat arrives, Tulsi rushes everyone to get ready for the wedding ceremony.

Seeing Munni dressed as a bride, Tulsi becomes emotional as she prepares to bid her farewell. Munni, however, reassures her, saying she is not worried because Tulsi is not only her mother who will bid her goodbye but also the one who will welcome her as her mother-in-law. Tulsi then gifts Munni a pair of gold bangles.

Tulsi blesses Munni, wishing that her married life remains as fresh as the flowers in her hair. She then goes to welcome the baraat but becomes worried when Gautam has still not arrived and hasn’t responded to her messages.

Meanwhile, Mitali arrives at Ritik and Munni’s wedding and asks her driver to send flowers to Munni. When Munni receives them, she initially assumes they are from Ritik. However, she becomes suspicious after noticing a pen drive inside and decides to check what it contains.

At the same time, the wedding procession is in full swing, with everyone dancing to the beats of the dhol. Just as Munni is about to open the pen drive, Vaishnavi interrupts her. Munni later sees what is inside the pen drive and then proceeds toward the mandap for the wedding.

As Tulsi welcomes the baraat, she praises Ritik for being a wonderful son. Elsewhere, Ajay and Pari share a sweet moment where Ajay is seen praising her. Tulsi and Mihir notice this and feel happy that the two have become good friends. However, Mihir hints that he sees more than friendship between them. He tells Tulsi that Ajay loves Pari and could become a good father to her daughter. Tulsi, however, reminds him of what happened in the past and asks him not to force any relationship.

Mihir then playfully teases Tulsi and asks her to return home. During a serious conversation, Tulsi asks if he has spoken to Gautam. Mihir replies that they may have to go to Bangalore to talk to him.

Later, Akshay is seen playing with the pen drive. Ritik asks for it and then heads to the mandap. As the wedding rituals begin, Karan receives a phone call that makes Nandini suspicious. Karan approaches Mihir and tells him that Hemant called.

The episode ends with Ritik returning the pen drive to Munni, while she believes it was sent by him.