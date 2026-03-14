Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 14: Samaira Attempts To Jump Off Terrace After Overhearing Karan & Nandini's Divorce Plans

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 14 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 14: Today's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 starts with Karan explaining to his mother Tulsi that it does not matter to him who sits at the pooja. However, Tulsi tries to explain that it has been difficult for Gautam, so he often misunderstands. Karan asks his parents to bring Gomzy back and request him to sit at the pooja.

Meanwhile, Gomzy tells his wife to go back home as he feels insulted at his parents' house. As he and his wife leave, Karan intercepts them and asks them to sit at the pooja. Gomzy refuses, saying he does not accept things that come for free. He then calls out his family for always thinking about Karan despite him living so far in the USA, while not thinking about him even though he lives close to them. Both get involved in a heated argument, with Karan asking him to drop the matter, while Gomzy continues to claim that his family never prioritized him.

As Karan and Gomzy argue, Nandini takes Karan aside and asks him to drop the matter and not prolong it. Karan responds by telling her not to interfere in family matters, reminding her that she has already decided to leave him. Their daughter, Samaira, overhears the conversation, leaving her heartbroken. She runs to the terrace and tries to jump off.

Thankfully, Ritik follows her and asks her to step down. Seeing him, Samaira stops momentarily, and everyone else rushes to the terrace. Samaira continues to claim that her parents do not love her. As she tries to jump again, she is saved by Ritik and the others, leaving the family shaken and concerned.

Later, Tulsi and Mihir ask Samaira why she chose to take such a drastic step. While everyone wonders if it was because of a boy, she reveals the truth: she is unhappy because of her parents. Samaira confesses that she knows about their decision to pursue a divorce. She explains to Tulsi and Mihir that her mother does not want to live in the US, which has caused constant fights between her parents. Tulsi reassures Samaira that her parents will resolve their issues and tells her not to worry.

Ritik comforts Samaira by sharing his own experiences. Samaira admits that she tries hard to stay positive but falls into depression after seeing her parents fight continuously. Tulsi advises her to talk to the family whenever she feels worried and asks her to promise never to take such extreme steps again.

Later, Tulsi asks Karan and Nandini to stay back for a serious talk. She and Mihir scold them for causing turmoil in their daughter’s life. As they try to make them understand, Karan reminds them how Tulsi left her own family and how Mihir never tried to contact him. He also points out how they too left their kids for themselves. Nandini finally confesses that they are planning to get a divorce and had intended to announce it after Ritik’s wedding.